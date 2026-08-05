Mexican Consulate, City Heights CDC partner to expand resources for Mexican immigrants in San Diego County

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — The Mexican Consulate and the City Heights Community Development Corporation have formed a new partnership to expand resources for Mexican citizens and the broader community in San Diego County.

City Heights is a neighborhood of immigrants from many different countries, with Mexico being one of the most dominant.

More than 50% of City Heights residents are Latino, many of whom identify as Mexican.

Chief Advising Officer Javier Gomez said the partnership will help connect residents with housing assistance, workforce training and local food assistance through the nonprofit's Feeding City Heights program.

"What this allows us to do is to partner with the consulate on any resources that we have, any resources they might have to build a bigger connection here in the community," Gomez said.

Gomez said having a trusted source like the Mexican Consulate to share information with the community is a key benefit of the agreement.

"Having a trusted source like the Mexican Consulate to distribute and disseminate information is very helpful," Gomez said.

Organizers say many immigrants fear seeking help because of their citizenship status. Gomez pointed to domestic violence as one example, noting that even though reports are statistically down, fear remains a barrier.

"So they're not able to escape the situation because they don't have financial freedom. They're now able to connect with us. We have our CHOPPED program. Our CHOPPED program provides training for entrepreneurs, and it helps them to start up their own businesses," he said. "We're hoping that from that, they're able to have their own employment, have their own business and give them a pathway to be able to escape that situation."

The nonprofit has a program designed to help residents build financial freedom.

The partnership also extends beyond social services. If a Mexican national is detained, the consulate can now help connect families with information about their loved ones.

"With the partnership with Mexico or the MOU that we just signed, the consul general of Mexico has access to the facilities or the detention centers here in San Diego," Gomez said.

The agreement lasts 5 years, with the option to renew at the end of that term.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

