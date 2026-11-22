SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Metrolink will operate on a weekend schedule over the Thanksgiving holiday and offer a $12 day pass for unlimited travel, the regional rail service announced Thursday.

The weekend schedule will be in effect from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

The $12 SoCal Day Pass will be available through the Metrolink mobile app and at station ticket machines.

Weekend service will operate on the Antelope Valley, Orange County, 91/Perris Valley, San Bernardino, Inland Empire-Orange County and Ventura County lines, as well as Arrow service between San Bernardino and Redlands, according to the agency.

The Riverside Line will not operate during the four-day holiday period.

Metrolink said it offers a 50% discount for students and youth. On Saturdays and Sundays, up to three children age 17 and younger can ride free with each fare-paying adult.

The agency urged customers to check weekend schedules and plan trips in advance.

Metrolink's Rail 2 Rail program, which permits monthly pass holders to ride eligible Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains at no added cost, will be suspended from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Monday, Nov. 30, because of anticipated holiday demand.

Metrolink's codeshare program, which allows customers to use Metrolink tickets on participating Pacific Surfliner trains between Los Angeles and Ventura, will also be suspended during that period.

Both programs are scheduled to resume Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Metrolink's six-county network serves San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

Additional information is available at metrolinktrains.com.

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