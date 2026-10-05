Metrolink fare increases to take effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Metrolink fares for one-way tickets and its SoCal Day Pass will increase Monday, marking the regional rail system's first fare increase in 13 years.

One-way ticket prices will increase by an average of 14%, while the SoCal Day Pass will cost $19 on weekdays and $12 on weekends and holidays, according to Metrolink.

Nearly 80% of one-way ticket purchases will increase by no more than $1, while less than 1% will increase by more than $2, officials said.

The Metrolink Board of Directors approved the fare adjustments in June. Agency officials cited rising operating and maintenance costs, reduced post-pandemic ridership and declining state and federal funding.

"Metrolink has worked hard to keep fares affordable while the cost of operating and maintaining our regional rail system has continued to rise," Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said when announcing the changes. "These pricing adjustments are one step in a broader effort we are taking to responsibly address those pressures and support Metrolink's long-term financial sustainability, while preserving a simpler fare structure and the valuable discounts that make our service more accessible to riders across Southern California."

Prices for the 5-Day Flex Pass and monthly passes will also change based on Metrolink's pricing model, which factors one-way fares into their cost. Some riders could see lower prices while others will see small increases, according to the agency.

Metrolink has operated under a simplified fare structure since July 2025, when it introduced products including the SoCal Day Pass and LA Zone Day Pass, officials said.

Discounts will continue for students, youths, seniors, riders with disabilities, veterans and active-duty military members, Medicare recipients and low-income customers.

More information is available at metrolinktrains.com/fare-change-2026.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.