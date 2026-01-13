Memorial tree honoring murdered teen vandalized again, leaving mother devastated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A memorial tree planted to honor a murdered teenager has been vandalized and removed twice from a San Diego city park, leaving his mother heartbroken and questioning whether someone connected to her son's unsolved case is targeting the memorial.

Patricia Ward discovered the memorial tree honoring her slain son, 16-year-old Curtis Williamson, had disappeared again from Crown Point Park. The tree's roots were all that remained under a protective cone where the memorial once stood.

"I feel like I can't protect Curtis," an emotional Ward said. "And that's what it makes me feel. I can't protect him, not even with a tree."

Ward's decades-long fight for justice began nearly 29 years ago when her son's body was pulled from the water at the park. Curtis Williamson's death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, but Ward spent the next two decades compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach.

In 2017, the medical examiner's office changed the cause of death to homicide. The case remains unsolved.

Ward became a victim advocate following her son's death. In 2024, she helped pass Curtis' Law in California, which allows for more access to investigative records for families in criminal cases involving minors.

That same year, after advocacy from crime victim groups, a tree was planted at Crown Point Park in Curtis' honor. But in March, Ward discovered the tree had disappeared.

"It brought up a lot, too much," Ward said at the time.

A city spokesperson confirmed the tree was vandalized and was the only tree that had been targeted in the park.

In May, the city planted a new tree with a representative from the mayor's office in attendance. Ward felt connected to her son during the planting ceremony.

"This pink ribbon connects me to him," Ward said, clutching a ribbon. "I'm wrapped around him right now."

Eight months later, Ward faced more heartache when the replacement tree was also removed. A city spokesperson said the tree had been vandalized, possibly right before Christmas.

"I'm in disbelief. It’s just made me feel, how you pull out somebody's guts, insides, to see them roots," Ward said.

”Do you believe this tree was targeted because of the case?" I asked Ward.

"Yes," she replied.

Because her tree was the only one targeted both times, Ward believes the vandal is someone involved with her son's case.

The city says it doesn't have any trees in its inventory and won't be able to get a new one in the near future. Ward says she'll push for a memorial bench instead at the same park.

"I can't live and not have him remembered," Ward said.

Ward says she has filed a police report.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

