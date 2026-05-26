Members of the San Diego Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club speak out after a fire ripped through the clubhouse

A fire tore through the San Diego Mission Bay Boat and Ski Club on May 9, leaving the clubhouse condemned and the nonprofit organization uncertain whether it can cover the cost of repairs.

A club member described the moment he learned about the fire.

"At five in the morning, I got a call from [a club member]. I couldn't even understand her; she was crying so hard. She said the club's on fire, so I raced down and it broke my heart," Lefty Churchill said.

The clubhouse, which has stood at its current location since the 1960s, holds deep meaning for those who gather there. The club hosts lots of events throughout the year, including steak dinners, a Ski club for blind people, live music and more.

"It's my neighborhood's bar, friends... my clubhouse," club member Lefty Churchill said as he put up on an awning on the patio, moved to the side of the clubhouse.

Steve Parrott, the club's commodore, walked me around the building to show the extent of the damage.

"The firefighters were here... as you can see here, they tried to go up and through the attic to try and get to the fire in the attic," Parrott said, pointing to the ceiling.

Because the club operates as a nonprofit, leaders are unsure whether they can cover the cost of repairs. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with those costs.

Members have already shown up to help, with some moving chairs and tables and others cleaning up the property.

A picnic table brought by a community member carries the message: "The club is not a building! It is defined by its members."

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