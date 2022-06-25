MCAS Miramar sells out Wings Over Miramar 5K

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Taking off on the flight line at MCAS Miramar were hundreds of marines, sailors and civilians enjoying the first Wings Over Miramar Flightline 5k run.

“He heard about it and immediately signed us up and said hey you need to be here," said Toni Mason.

She and her significant other Mason took selfies ahead of the run.

“I’ve been going to air shows my whole life and I’m a pilot civilian local so I just wanted to get out on the flight line— plus, Top Gun just came out so we wanted to get out here to Miramar," said Mason Oren.

From start to finish, it was the ultimate Marine Corps experience.

Warm-up stretches were directed by a Marine veteran and the planes San Diegans see overhead during the week line the flight line.

“We want to be friends with the locals here. Pardon the sound of freedom it gets a little loud here sometimes but we love being here and we love that California just invites us to stay," said Staff Sgt. Matthew Rearic, MCAS Miramar EOD.

Staff Sgt. Rearic is with MCAS Miramar's bomb squad.

He and many other Marines serving in San Diego showed off what they do to the runners who were excited to be back on base.

The 5K run was just a taste of what the community can expect to see at the long-awaited Miramar Air Show on September 23-25.