Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego

(KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego.

According to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the show will return from September 23 through 25.

The theme of this year’s air show is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win.”

“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again."

"We are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions,” said Bedell.

According to a news release, guess at the show can count on seeing the “Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration, the unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter, a 5G Technology Expo and much more.”

