Watch
Exploring San Diego

Actions

Miramar Air Show returns to San Diego

US Navy Blue Angels 2018 MCAS Miramar Air Show
U.S. Navy
180929-M-ZZ999-0720 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 29, 2018) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform dynamic aerial aerobatics during the 2018 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show, Sept. 29, 2018. This year's air show honors "100 years of women in the Marine Corps" by featuring several performance and displays that highlight accomplishments and milestones women made since the first female enlistee, Opha May Johnson, who joined the service in 1918. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos/Released)
US Navy Blue Angels 2018 MCAS Miramar Air Show
Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 23:37:20-04

(KGTV) — The Miramar Air Show is returning to San Diego.

According to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the show will return from September 23 through 25.

The theme of this year’s air show is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win.”

“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again."

"We are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions,” said Bedell.

According to a news release, guess at the show can count on seeing the “Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration, the unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter, a 5G Technology Expo and much more.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!