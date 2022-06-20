Community invited to MCAS Miramar's inaugural Flight Line 5k

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Grab your camera, your running shoes, and make your plans to enjoy an active event that's happening for the first time at MCAS Miramar.

MCAS Miramar is hosting their inaugural Wings Over Miramar Flight Line 5k on Saturday, June 25. Come and run alongside the Marines with music, local food, and some of the aircraft based here in San Diego.

This is a rare opportunity to see MCAS Miramar and learn about the Marine Corps mission.

"Much like the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, we cordially invite our fellow San Diegans to experience the installation in a unique way. This race is an exciting opportunity to open the base to our neighbors so they can see their air station and aircraft, and more importantly meet the Marines and Sailors who defend our Nation's freedom. We hope to see you there," said Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

All participants will receive a commemorative event t-shirt and a participation coin. For competitive runners, medals will be awarded to three top male and female finishers in each age group.

Registration is open with limited availability. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12 years and under, and $20 for active duty members.

After the race, the fun will continue on the Flight Line with post-race food trucks, music, static aircraft, and more.

To learn more about parking and registration information, please visit the MCCS website at MCCSMiramar.com/WingsOverMiramar.