Camp-Pendleton-based pilot killed in aviation accident identified

(KGTV) — A Camp Pendleton-based pilot killed in a military aircraft accident last week has been identified.

According to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 35-year-old Maj. Tyler R. Braconi was killed when an AH-1Z Viper experienced "an aviation mishap during routine operations near an unpopulated area of Imperial Gables, California."

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on October 16.

Following the announcement, Lt. Col. Christopher Hart, the commanding officer of HMLA-369, issued the following statement:

"We join the family of Maj. Tyler Braconi in mourning the unimaginable loss of a loved one. Our most valued asset is our people, the individual Marine, and Tyler was one of the greats. We mourn the loss of a ‘Gunfighter,’ brave aviator, and leader that served our nation with humility, strength, and purpose. Our focus is supporting Tyler's family and loved ones during this difficult time."

A second pilot was also injured and taken to the hospital. As of last Friday, that pilot was said to be in stable condition.

At the time of the incident, the AH-1Z crew were conducting flight operations of the Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course. The aircraft launched from Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton. The cause of the mishap is under investigation.

