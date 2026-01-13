Mayors unite against Balboa Park paid parking plan

Mayors from across San Diego County gathered in Balboa Park to criticize the City of San Diego’s new paid parking system, arguing it creates financial barriers to accessing what should be a free public space.

Standing near newly installed parking meters and signs in the heart of the park, the group of elected officials from cities throughout the region called the parking fees a burden on residents who can least afford them.

"It is a bad idea, I think, for elected officials to balance their aspirations and their dreams on the backs of the poor," said El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells.

The coalition of mayors believes the new costs unfairly impact all county residents who visit the popular destination. They argue that it transforms a public space that should be accessible to everyone into a pay-for-play situation, where only those who can afford parking can enjoy the area.

WATCH: See a live replay of the press conference below

"La Mesa has beautiful parks, and there's no way we would ever put meters at our parks," La Mesa councilmember Laura Lothian said.

San Diego's budget challenges are well-documented, and charging for parking represents one strategy to generate revenue. However, when asked if their cities would contribute money from their own budgets to help eliminate paid parking at Balboa Park, the mayors declined, saying tax money from their residents is already spent in the city.

They also noted none of their parks charge for parking.

"I spend a lot of money in the city of San Diego, and I'm proud to do that because I know that regionally we have assets that we all look at that are for everyone to use, and our parks are one of them," San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said.

The group maintains that the only acceptable solution is to completely eliminate paid parking at the park.

Community activist and San Diego public advocate Shane Harris announced an ordinance Monday that would repeal paid parking in Balboa Park.

The ordinance calls for a repeal, elimination of paid parking fees and enforcement, free public parking designation and alternative funding strategies among other things.

"Balboa Park is not a revenue source to fill your deficit that you created. This is a regional treasure and should be accessible to anyone," Harris said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria remains committed to the paid parking system, noting that nearly 2,000 San Diegans have already purchased passes.

In a statement, Gloria said, “The proposal discussed today would dismantle the City’s progress in creating a direct funding stream for Balboa Park’s operations and improvements, returning the park to a cycle of unfunded promises and deferred maintenance. To date, nearly 2,000 San Diegans have purchased passes to support the park's public spaces. We understand this is a major change, but it is a necessary one."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.