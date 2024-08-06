Mayor Todd Gloria signs plan to build affordable housing in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Mayor Todd Gloria signed the University Community Plan on Tuesday, a measure designed to increase affordable housing in the University City area. The plan, approved by the City Council last month, aims to transform the area into a smaller version of downtown San Diego, allowing more residents to live closer to their workplaces.

The University Community Plan includes the addition of 29,000 new homes and 72,000 jobs.

Gloria said the last significant updates to University City and adjacent Torrey Pines were made in 1987.

Since then, the area has expanded with six trolley stations and seen significant growth in industries such as biotech and healthcare.

This initiative is part of a broader two-part plan to enhance housing in both University City and Hillcrest neighborhoods.

ABC 10News covered these plans while still in approval process and heard opposition concerning gentrification, the loss of affordable housing, and increased congestion.

However, Biocom California, a life science company in the area, said this plan will pave the way for mixed-use development, add community amenities, and reduce long commutes for many employees.

Miguel Motta, San Diego Executive Director at Biocom California, said, "There is also this new trend the workforce has expressed to us, to the community, that there's this desire to live close to where the work is, and we're trying to make sure we respond to the needs of the workforce of the future."

The City of San Diego said this updated plan adds capacity for additional homes but doesn't directly authorize projects.

Projects can begin after builders submit their permit applications for review.

