SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As San Diego sees new housing developments throughout the county, people may have difficulty understanding the terminology associated with affordable housing and who qualifies for it.

In San Diego County, a $84,000 salary is considered low income, allowing many San Diego residents to qualify for affordable housing. On average, monthly rent for a one-bedroom is more than $2,000 in cities across the county.

