Mayor Gloria says San Diego has been preparing for El Niño weather for months

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ahead of Tropical Storm Rachel, Mayor Todd Gloria reassured residents the city is ready.

"San Diego has been preparing for severe El Niño weather for months, and that work is now being put into action as Tropical Storm Rachel approaches."

City crews are clearing storms drains and channels, installing protective beach berms and monitoring coastal conditions to respond to flooding, downed trees and other storm-related emergencies.

Residents can check flood-risk, climate-hazard maps and learn how to prepare their homes here.

To sign up for emergency notifications, residents can do so here.

“The City is prepared, but keeping San Diego safe requires all of us. Stay informed. Stay prepared. Stay Ready, San Diego,” Gloria said.

Residents can report flooding, downed trees and other storm-related issues through Get It Done or by calling 619-527-7500. Call 911 for life threatening emergencies.