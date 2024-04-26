Marine killed in incident at Camp Pendleton identified by military officials

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) – Military officials on Friday publicly identified a Marine killed earlier in the week during an incident at Camp Pendleton.

Officials with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Communication Strategy & Operations said Cpl. Miguel A. Maya, a 23-year-old Texas native, died on April 23 “as a result of an aviation ground mishap.”

According to military officials, Maya was a U/AH-1 Aircraft Avionics Technician assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Camp Pendleton.

In a statement, HMLAT-303 commanding officer Lt. Col. Jason Caster said, “My heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Maya’s loved ones during this difficult time. Our priority right now is taking care of the family of our fallen Marine, and ensuring the well-being of our Marines and their loved ones.”

Details on how the incident unfolded were not released, as officials noted an investigation is ongoing.