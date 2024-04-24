Officials: Marine killed during 'routine military operations' at Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KGTV) – A Marine was killed during "routine military operations" at Camp Pendleton on Tuesday, military officials announced.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials confirmed a Marine assigned to the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron (HMLAT) 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, died at around 5 p.m. during what was described as “routine military operations” on the base property.

The identity of the deceased Marine was not publicly released.

Officials stated the incident is being investigated, and no further details on the incident were released.