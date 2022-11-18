Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide at Harbor Island Hilton identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department on Friday identified the two people killed in a possible murder-suicide in a hotel room at the Harbor Island Hilton.

Police identified the man who died as 57-year-old Sri Kumar Rangarajan. The woman who was shot and killed was identified as Kayla Jacob, 27.

SDPD's press release says detectives learned in their investigation that Rangarajan and Jacob were married. The couple had previously lived together in Arizona and Illinois.

"It appears the most likely scenario is that Rangarajan shot Jacob, and then shot himself," the press release says.

Hotel staff initially found the two bodies and gun in the room at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday after the guests failed to check out of the hotel, located on the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive.

The room was registered under Rangarajan's name, police said.

A spokesperson for Hilton released the following statement to 10News Thursday afternoon:

"Our prayers go out to the families affected by this tragedy. We have no information at this time as we wait for the police to do their investigation."

The department says it is still investigating this case as it tries to find the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information for SDPD, call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.