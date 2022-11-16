San Diego Police: 2 found dead in Hilton hotel room in possible murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were found dead inside a room at a Hilton hotel on Harbor Island Tuesday afternoon, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officials said San Diego Harbor Police originally received a call just before 2:30 p.m. after hotel staff went into a room when the guests failed to check out. Staff members found a man and a woman deceased, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to police, it appeared the man in his 50s was the registered hotel guest. Police believe the most likely scenario is the man shot the woman in her 20s or 30s and then turned the gun on himself.

Some guests staying at the hotel -- located on 1960 block of Harbor Drive -- said they heard and saw the commotion but couldn’t get clear information from hotel staff or police about what was going on.

Some said they worried for their safety, thinking there was possibly an active shooter on the property.

Other guests said they arrived to check in at the hotel and saw what was happening and wished they had been notified about the investigation.

SDPD officials identified the man but are not yet releasing his name. They’re still working on identifying the woman.

ABC 10News reached out to Hilton officials for comment about what happened, but they did not respond as of the publication of this story.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.