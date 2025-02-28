Man who stabbed El Cajon senior citizen found guilty of attempted murder

EL CAJON, Calif. — A jury has found Israel Valdivia guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in November 2021.

According to investigators, Valdivia stabbed then-71-year-old Jose Serra outside a trolley station in El Cajon. Police reports indicate that Serra was getting off the trolley and on his way to a manufacturing facility where he had been hired by his friend, Todd Jones.

Valdivia is said to have followed Serra before attacking him, stabbing him multiple times in the stomach and inflicting serious injuries to his face, ears, hands, and arms.

Serra previously told ABC 10News that it feels good to be alive.

Although he was not present in court for the verdict, his longtime friends, including Jones, attended to show their support.

Jones, who has known Serra for more than 30 years, was emotional after the verdict came down.

"Hopefully it will change his life because he can kind of move on now. It’s been hanging over his life for four years, and hopefully, we’ll see some difference in his health," he said.

While the motive behind Valdivia's attack is unclear, police said he has an extensive criminal history. Valdivia is scheduled to be sentenced on May 29, with the attempted murder charge carrying a potential sentence of up to life in prison.