El Cajon assault suspect captured after high-speed chase in Texas

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - The manhunt for the suspect accused of brutally attacking a 71-year-old man outside an El Cajon trolley stop, came to an end in Texas this week.

Three weeks after Jose Serra's trolley ride to work ended in a horrific attack, a suspect is now behind bars.

“This is a very dangerous individual. I'm glad he's off the streets,” said Serra.

The man wanted for the crime: 24-year-old Israel Valdivia, a repeat violent offender. On Tuesday morning, Texas authorities say Valdivia stole a car at a 7-Eleven in Abilene, then drove out of town and tried to hit a pedestrian, which sparked a high-speed chase.

“He was definitely running pretty hard from the California authorities. I have no idea how he got here,” said Runnels County Sheriff Carl Squyres.

Deputies say after a long chase, Valdivia lost control, crashed into a ditch, and was taken into custody, several weeks after an assault made Valdivia a wanted man.

“The way he assaulted me and walked calmly away, like an assassin,” said Serra.

Police say that morning, Valdivia followed Serra off the trolley at the Arnele Avenue stop and stabbed Serra repeatedly, slashing his head, hand, and several times in the stomach. The attack left Serra with life-threatening injuries, which he survived.

In the aftermath, API advocates have called on authorities to take a close look at whether Serra, who is Filipino, was a victim of a hate crime.

Serra was just released from the hospital and said he hopes the arrest will lead to justice.

“I felt relieved. Hopefully, he gets what's coming to him,” said Serra.

Texas authorities say Valdivia will face charges in the state before he's extradited to San Diego to face an attempted murder charge.