Man struck, dragged in road rage chase in Vista chooses forgiveness

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Vista man is recovering from serious injuries after being struck and dragged by an SUV during what deputies say was a domestic violence incident that spilled onto a residential street more than a week ago.

Leo Peralta, 21, was sitting on the patio of his uncle's home on Via Felicidad two Sunday ago, when he heard loud crashes outside. From his hospital bed, he described the terrifying moments that followed.

"Like a loud bang, a loud crash," Peralta said. “Then I look over and see the SUV.’

Surveillance video from two Sundays ago shows neighbors' peaceful street turning chaotic as vehicles collided and property was damaged. A mailbox was run over, and an SUV and other vehicles were smashed.

Deputies say a man driving a Jeep Cherokee was being pursued by a woman driving an SUV in what they describe as a domestic incident. Peralta says he was just off the sidewalk, calling 911, when he saw the SUV headed toward him.

"I saw her and I know she was coming my way. That's the only thing I remember. I started running," Peralta said. "It's like a hard punch, a super hard punch. I don't remember nothing until I get to the ambulance."

Surveillance video shows the SUV driving down the street with Peralta on the grill after he was struck. Witnesses say Peralta was dragged approximately 70 feet before being pushed into another vehicle and falling off.

Deputies say after one collision, the female driver got into the Jeep she had been chasing before the vehicle drove off.

"Worst thing you can experience times 10," Peralta said.

Peralta says when he came to, the pain was overwhelming. His leg was fractured in two places from the impact. He faces months of recovery.

"I have the whole hardware store in my leg now," Peralta said.

Both suspects, Lindsey Bigbey, 41, and Nathan Robson, 42, were tracked down and arrested several days later. Bigbey is facing charges including felony hit and run.

Despite his injuries, Peralta says his initial anger has given way to forgiveness.

"I think that's better for my healing situation," Peralta said when asked why he chose to forgive. "I'm not saying she shouldn't go to jail. She should go to jail and pay for her crimes.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Peralta with his medical and other expenses.

"I feel grateful and lucky. It wasn't my time," Peralta said.

