Man steals backhoe, goes on destructive joyride through North Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A witness recounted a ‘wild’ scene, as a stolen backhoe drove through North Park early Sunday morning, knocking over signs and traffic signals across several blocks before police arrested him.

The incident unfolded around 6 a.m. Sunday along University Avenue.

Guy Guadagni, general manager of The Mission restaurant, said he was inside drinking coffee, an hour before the restaurant was set to open, when the commotion began.

"I was just sitting there drinking coffee, and I hear loud bangs and booms and glass," Guadagni said.

He rushed outside to find a backhoe moving east on University Avenue.

"I see him, bucket dragging heading east on University, knocking stuff down while he's going," Guadagni said.

Guadagni called 911, but police were already in position. Officers arrested the driver a few blocks away moments later.

"No shirt, joyriding … It was wild,” Guadagni said. "He just had his hands on the wheel, knocking stuff over, having a good time.”

By Monday morning, city crews were working to replace the last of the damaged signs left in the backhoe's wake.

Jamie Lynch, who works for a company providing surveillance for contractors, said his clients were not targeted in the theft. He offered insight into how a backhoe could be stolen.

"Sometimes they key, when the equipment is dropped off, it's hidden in the equipment. Not sure if that's what happened here," Lynch said.

Police say Liam Quigley, 28, was arrested and booked on theft of a vehicle and property damage charges. Damage to one business was estimated at $25,000. Police say the damage included 5 street signs, a streetlight and trees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

