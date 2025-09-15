Man shot to death in Ocean Beach identified; 2 men linked to shooting at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was fatally shot last week in San Diego's Ocean Beach neighborhood was identified Monday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Joseph Bojorquez Jr., 22, was discovered by responding officers with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Bojorquez, of San Diego, was pronounced dead at scene, police reported.

Investigators said the victim was involved in a confrontation with two men in a parking lot, which led to the shooting. Police said the victim punched one of the men and another man pulled out a handgun and shot Bojorquez.

The gunman and his accomplice fled the area on foot down the north alley of Newport Avenue, then turned north toward Santa Monica Avenue, police said.

It was unclear what prompted the confrontation, or if the victim had a prior relationship with the two men.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

