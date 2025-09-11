1 person killed in Ocean Beach shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in Ocean Beach late Wednesday night left one person dead, according to San Diego Police.

Police said officers were called to Newport Avenue and Bacon Street just before 11:30 p.m. over a reported shooting with one person injured.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment but SDPD officials confirmed the victim died after arrival.

Police said witnesses reported seeing two males running away from the scene after the shooting, but detailed descriptions were not available.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the events that led to the gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.