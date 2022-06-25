Man shot, seriously injured while leaving party in East College neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An 18-year-old man was shot and seriously injured while riding in a car with friends leaving a party in the College East neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said they received a report at 1:45 a.m. about a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body who had been taken to the hospital by friends. Medics took the man to a second hospital for higher trauma care. The victim is alive but is not expected to survive.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Around the same time, officers from the Mid-City Division responded to check the area of 6400 El Cajon Boulevard regarding multiple reports of gunshots in the area. They found the area where the victim had been shot.

The homicide unit responded to investigate, and based on preliminary information, they believe the victim and his friends were in the area of 4800 Art Street. Right after they left the party in their car and turned westbound from Art Street to El Cajon Boulevard, the victim was struck by a bullet. Detectives are still working to determine if there was a fight or incident at the party that led to the shooting.

It is believed that a second bullet was fired during this incident that struck an apartment complex window on the south side of El Cajon Boulevard. No one was injured at the apartment complex.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“At the time of the shooting, there were many people in the street and the surrounding area leaving the party. Most of these people had left the scene before detectives arrived. Detectives would like to interview anyone that could provide information related to this case,” Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.