Man shot, killed in Miramar Wednesday; suspect on the loose

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 8000 block of Production Avenue.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead following a shooting in Miramar Wednesday afternoon. 

Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported hearing shots fired and saw a man with a gun running from the scene. 

When authorities arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a small white car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

The suspect, described as a white man in his 40s, is still outstanding. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and black shorts. 

The details on what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time. 

