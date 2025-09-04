Man shot, killed in Miramar Wednesday; suspect on the loose

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man is dead following a shooting in Miramar Wednesday afternoon.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 8000 block of Production Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after witnesses reported hearing shots fired and saw a man with a gun running from the scene.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a small white car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, described as a white man in his 40s, is still outstanding. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and black shorts.

The details on what led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

