Man sentenced to six years in jail for sex trafficking 17-year-old girl in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison for sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Samaje Evans of Nevada had advertised the teen for “commercial sex acts” and brought her from Arizona to San Diego.

On April 22, 2021, law enforcement found Evans and the teen at a San Diego hotel after they received an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the teenage girl who was believed to be involved in commercial sex in Texas, Arizona, Nevada and San Diego.

Officers searched the minor’s phone and found messages from Evans directing her to collect money from customers for sex, the U.S. attorney's office said. The phone also contained photos used in commercial sex advertisements.

According to a plea agreement, Evans took all the money the teen earned. He pleaded guilty in February to one count of coercion and enticement.

“Evans’ exploitation of a minor is reprehensible,” said Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy of the FBI’s San Diego Field Office. “The FBI will never stop fighting for minors who are victimized by criminals who care more about money than people. We appreciate the collaboration of our partners at the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for working closely with us to ensure justice is served and victims receive all the resources they need.”