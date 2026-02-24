Man sentenced to life without parole for Barrio Logan double homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man who gunned down two men in Barrio Logan, then fled the scene in the car of one of the victims, was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 50 years to life.

Guillermo David Gonzalez, 25, was convicted by a San Diego jury for the Sept. 14, 2024, slayings of Junior Alastre, 23, and Osnaider Silveira, 28, both of whom had recently immigrated to the United States from Venezuela, according to police.

Along with finding Gonzalez guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, jurors also found firearm allegations and special circumstance allegations of committing multiple murders true.

The victims were shot multiple times just after 9:30 p.m. while sitting inside two adjacent parked cars in the 1700 block of Newton Avenue.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez first opened fire on Alastre, then shot Silveira. Silveira's wife was in the backseat of Silveira's vehicle at the time, but she was able to flee.

The shooting was captured on streetlight surveillance footage, which showed the shooter first open fire on a parked Mitsubishi occupied by Alastre. The shooter then moves to the second car, a Kia parked alongside the Mitsubishi.

The shooter opens fire multiple times from the driver's side of the Kia. He then walks to the passenger side, fires several more times, then pulls a man's lifeless body from the car and fires twice more on the prone victim.

Prosecutors allege Alastre was shot five times, while Silveira was shot more than a dozen times.

Silveira died at the scene, San Diego police said. Paramedics took Alastre to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, Gonzalez took Silveira's car and was arrested the following day after driving the vehicle to the city of Rosemead in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

A motive for the killings remains uncertain.

RELATED: 2 killed in Barrio Logan shooting, suspect at large

During Gonzalez's sentencing hearing on Tuesday morning, Superior Court Judge Steven E. Stone said, "The lack of any motive, other than deciding to randomly kill two people you don't know by opening fire on them using multiple magazines, reloading multiple times until you ran out of bullets, and doing it so calmly without any hint of caring, is extremely disturbing."

Stone further called the killings "extremely callous, vicious, cold- blooded murders" and "nothing less than executions of unarmed, innocent victims."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.