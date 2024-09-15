Watch Now
2 killed in Barrio Logan shooting, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two people were shot and killed Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Beardsley Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 9:40 p.m. and found one victim dead at the scene. A second victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

A third person was not injured in the incident, SDPD Watch Commander said.

According to the victim, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing all-dark clothing and a full mask. Authorities have not yet confirmed if there are additional suspects involved.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department.

