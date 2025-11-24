Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal 2023 Mission Bay altercation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who caused fatal injuries to another man during an altercation in Mission Bay was sentenced Friday to six years in state prison.

Lee Eduardo Orozco, 36, was sentenced on Nov. 21 for the 2023 death of 51-year-old Eric Nelson, who died in a hospital three weeks after prosecutors say he was beaten and pushed onto sharp rocks.

Nelson, who had been fishing in the North Cove area when the attack occurred, sustained injuries that included broken ribs, a punctured lung and broken jaw bones.

Orozco was not arrested in connection with Nelson's death until December 2024. A motive for the attack remains unknown.

Orozco was initially charged with murder, but later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Superior Court Judge Joan Weber told Orozco on Friday that he was "a very lucky man" and referenced that a lone eyewitness to the attack was ultimately deemed not competent enough to testify in the case.

Weber said she believed Orozco otherwise would have been convicted of first-degree murder and received a 25-year-to-life sentence, "which is what you deserved," she said.

"This appeared to the court to be a premeditated murder of a helpless man and then you fled and left him there to suffer for another three weeks in a hospital bed," the judge said.

Along with the six-year prison term for Nelson's death, Orozco was sentenced to three years in prison for an assault that took place while Orozco was in county jail. The three-year term will be served concurrently with the six-year sentence.

