Suspect arrested in 2023 death of man in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An arrest was made in connection with the 2023 killing of a man in Mission Bay, San Diego Police announced Friday.

SDPD officials said the suspect in the case, Lee Orozco, was taken into custody Thursday after he was spotted by officers in the 900 block of Sea World Drive.

On Aug. 24, 2023, at around 5 p.m., 51-year-old Eric Nelson reported that he was assaulted at the North Cove at 1404 Vacation Road. Police said Nelson took himself to the hospital for treatment of internal injuries and injuries to his jaw and ribs.

According to police, Nelson died at the hospital on Sept. 18, 2023; the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Nelson’s death was a homicide, with the cause of death being blunt-force injury.

Police stated: “The Homicide Unit assumed investigative responsibility for the case. During the course of this investigation, detectives learned that Nelson was confronted by a male at North Cove who punched and kicked him causing his injuries and ultimately his death.

Detectives developed probable cause that the suspect was Lee Orozco, described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male.”

Orozco “was arrested and booked into jail for murder, narcotics, and encroachment,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.