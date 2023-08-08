Man riding electric scooter seriously injured after collision with trolley in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 29-year-old man has been hospitalized after the electric scooter collided with an MTS trolley in San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened at 3 p.m. at the intersection of 31st Street and Commercial Street.

Police said for an unknown reason, the man lost control of the scooter and struck the rear of the Trolley. He was taken to UCSD Hillcrest by paramedics.

SDPD said he sustained a shattered frontal cranium, and his injuries are considered life-threatening. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

MTS says SDPD had closed the trolley tracks in both directions of the incident but it has since reopened.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.