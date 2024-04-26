Watch Now
Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving Day 2023 hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 26, 2024
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Campo last Thanksgiving Day and fled the scene pleaded guilty this week to hit-and-run causing death and other charges.

Gary Baker, 46, of Campo, admitted Wednesday to causing the death of 26-year-old Austin Spirz, who family members say was a father of three young daughters.

Spirz died at the scene of the 5:30 p.m. crash, which happened on Sheridan Road, near Custer Road.

RELATED: Father of 3 killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Campo, driver arrested

The California Highway Patrol said a Jeep heading west drifted across the double yellow lines and crashed into the victim's eastbound motorcycle.

Prosecutors say Baker's girlfriend called the CHP the following morning to report that her boyfriend had gotten into a crash while driving her Jeep.

Baker claimed he had struck some large rocks while driving, but officers found pieces of Spirz's motorcycle at Baker's home, a prosecutor said at Baker's arraignment last year.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
