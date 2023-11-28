Father of 3 killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Campo, driver arrested

CAMPO, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family is enduring their second roadway tragedy in 8 months after a hit-and-run crash killed a father of 3 on Thanksgiving night.

“He was always goofy and always smiling, had this smile on his face,” said Aubree Pinkston.

Four days later, Pinkston's grief is unrelenting.

“I don’t know how to live life without him,” said Pinkston.

A photo taken on Thanksgiving afternoon, shows Austin Spirz, her partner of 10 years, on his dirt bike, before he and his friend went out riding at his friend's home in Campo.

Hours later, after the two, along with family and friends finished their Thanksgiving meal, Spirz got back on his dirt bike, his friend in a vehicle a few minutes behind him, so he could drop off the bike at his home.

About a mile before the house, Spirz’s friend came upon a horrifying scene on Sheridan Road.

Spirz was discovered in the middle of the road. His demolished dirt bike was also on the road, about 60 feet away.

News eventually spread back to the holiday get-together, sending Pinkston racing to the scene. She watched as CPR efforts failed to bring Spirz back.

“I’m just screaming, ‘My kids, my kids no longer have their dad,’” said Pinkston.

Pinkston calls the 26-year-old Spirz, a dedicated father to their three girls, ranging in age from 4 to 8.

Spirz, who installed automatic pool covers was the sole provider for the household.

His family is no stranger to tragedy.

In March, Spirz's 18-year-old brother Josh died, after his car hit an embankment in Pine Valley on his way home from work. Josh was close with his brother and his family.

“Having to deal with this hurt so close to other hurt, it's a lot,” said an emotional Pinkston.

Amid the hurt, there was some relief.

On Friday, 45-year-old Gary Baker of Campo was arrested on charges, including hit-and-run charges and vehicular manslaughter. The CHP believes he struck Spirz with his Jeep Wrangler and took off.

“I want to see some justice. What he did was cowardly. How could he not stop? That’s what really hurts. I’m hurting more that he didn’t stop,” said Pinkston.

If you have any information on the crash, you're asked to call the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with the family with living and other expenses.

