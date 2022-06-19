Man killed during veterinary clinic burglary in Rolando identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police have identified the 88-year-old man killed during a burglary at a veterinary clinic in the Rolando neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said it happened at 3:29 p.m. in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard. Officers received a call about a burglary-in-process at a veterinary clinic, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a person who made a citizen's arrest and detained 37-year-old Patrick O'Brien of San Diego behind the building.

When officers went inside the clinic to investigate the scene, they found Clark Kelly also from San Diego suffering from a head wound. Kelly was taken to a hospital and died a little over an hour later.

Detectives say they are still trying to figure out what led to Kelly's death, but it appears the man interrupted a possible burglary when a confrontation between himself and Obrien ensued. During the confrontation, the victim was injured and received a wound on his head.

The exact cause of his death is pending examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. O'Brien was taken into custody by officers at the scene, and he was subsequently arrested and booked into jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.