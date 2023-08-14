Man found stabbed to death in East Village apartment identified

The San Diego Police Department has released the name of a man stabbed to death by another man inside an East Village apartment last week.

According to SDPD, 25-year-old Maxwell Thomas Logan is charged with murder and false imprisonment in the stabbing death of 38-year-old Andrew Phillip Holland.

The fatal stabbing happened on Wednesday, August 10, in the 600 block of 14th Street.

Police say they received a report just after 10:45 p.m. about a man finding his roommate dead and covered in blood in their apartment.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Holland's body, which had multiple stab wounds to his head and upper body.

The police department says during their investigation at the crime scene, a woman in another apartment flagged down officers from her window, and she appeared frightened. The woman reportedly passed notes to the officers, stating that her boyfriend was acting violent and strange.

SDPD says they went to the woman's apartment for a welfare check and found Logan, who had blood on him and minor injuries that looked like they came from a confrontation that involved a sharp object.

Logan was detained for a domestic violence-related investigation and became a person of interest in the death of Holland.

Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives say they believe Holland was at home when Logan entered his apartment through an unlocked or open front door and attacked him. They are unsure what led to the attack, but they think it was random and unprovoked.

Authorities say at least two other women living at the apartment complex reported seeing a man matching Logan's description and how the person acted suspiciously. In one of the cases, he physically assaulted the female without provocation.

Logan was arrested Monday morning and booked into San Diego County Jail on his charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

