Man found stabbed to death in East Village apartment

San Diego Police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in an East Village apartment.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Aug 10, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in an East Village apartment.

SDPD officers were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of 14th Street just after 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after a man reported finding his roommate covered in blood and unresponsive.

The unidentified male victim had multiple stab wounds to his body, and despite life-saving measures performed by medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABC 10News learned police detained a person in the apartment building as a possible suspect in the incident.

No other details were released.

