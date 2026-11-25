SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday.

A passerby spotted the man lying unresponsive in the 1500 block of Columbia Street around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The man was partially covered by a blanket and had visible injuries to his upper body, prompting the pedestrian to call 911, police said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews and police officers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Because it is unclear how he sustained the injuries, the department's Homicide Unit was called in to lead the investigation, police said.

Authorities described the man as white, around 62 years old and believed to be experiencing homelessness. Police said no suspects have been identified, and investigators said there is no known threat to the public.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses and gathering evidence to piece together what happened, while working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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