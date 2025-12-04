Man charged with murder now person of interest in Southcrest human remains case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 74-year-old man already charged with murder has become a person of interest in connection with human remains discovered at a Southcrest home where he used to live.

Dwight Rhone previously lived at the home on Newton Avenue, where investigators have been searching for the past two days. Law enforcement continues their investigation at the property, including San Diego Police cold-case detectives.

Investigators told ABC 10News they were at the location for a case relating back to 2023. The District Attorney's office has provided additional details that help piece together the mystery.

Rhone has a long criminal record and what appears to be several mental health cases listed in court records. According to the DA's office, Rhone is currently in custody and charged with the homicide of Bernardo Moreno.

Moreno's body was discovered in October 2023 while crews were putting out a fire just off the 905 freeway. Police said Moreno's body was found along the brush fire area.

In the Southcrest case, police have only named Rhone as a person of interest. Neighbors say they are stunned about what's happening in their community.

"Hopefully, we get better answers...we don't know what's really going on," Miguel Bernal said.

The investigation on Newton Avenue started Monday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, the investigation began when they acted on a tip, carried out a search warrant, and discovered the human remains at the house.

San Diego Police cold case and missing persons detectives and the county's forensic office are leading the joint investigation.

Two women had been living on the property for about a year, unaware of the human remains. They have since been relocated.

Other neighbors say a person who fits Rhone's description lived at the house for years and never let anyone near the side of the house where investigators are currently working.

