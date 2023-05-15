Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 women in Bay Terraces area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run car crash that claimed the lives of two women and left two other people injured in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 53-year-old Tony Garcia is charged with felony hit-and-run and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The fatal crash happened on Sunday, May 14 at 2:24 a.m. in the 6000 block of Paradise Valley Road.

Police say Garcia was traveling eastbound on Paradise Valley Road in a Ford F150 when he ran into a Honda Civic that was making a left turn from westbound Paradise Valley Road to southbound Munda Road.

The Civic had four people inside at the time of the crash. SDPD says the driver, a 22-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, two passengers, a 23-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old woman, died at the hospital, and the third passenger, a 25-year-old man, was also injured. Garcia reportedly fled the scene.

Garcia turned himself in to authorities several hours after the crash. He is booked into San Diego County Jail on his charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 858-495-7861, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.