Two women killed in two-car crash in Bay Terraces neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two women were killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said it happened in the 6100 Paradise Valley Road at 2:26 a.m.

A 22-year-old woman driving a 2000 Honda Civic was heading west on Paradise Valley Road and was about to make a lefthand turn onto Munda Road, police said. That's when a 2003 Ford F150 crashed into them.

SDPD said the Honda’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a 25-year-old man sitting in the rear driver’s side complained of pain.

A 25- year-old woman sitting in the front seat passenger side and a 20-year-old woman sitting in the rear passenger side died at the hospital.

Police said the driver of the F150 truck ran away from the scene.

SDPD Traffic Units responded and are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the traffic unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.