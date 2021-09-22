Man caught on camera setting fire to Southwestern College center in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — Detectives have released a video to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man who was caught on camera setting an education center on fire in San Diego's San Ysidro neighborhood in early August.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the fire happened on Friday, August 6 in the 400 block of W. San Ysidro Boulevard around 7:26 p.m.

The man in the surveillance video can be seen approaching the Southwestern College Higher Education Center before intentionally starting a fire right at the entrance.

Detectives say an employee was inside of the building at the time but was not injured. The fire caused around $5,000 in damages.

The arsonist is described by investigators as a light-skinned man wearing a white baseball hat, black long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers. He also arrived at the scene driving a black four-door Dodge Charger with red racing stripes, red fender hash marks above the front wheel wells, and black five-spoke-style rims.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the arsonist is asked to call the Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit our website at sdcrimestoppers.org to learn how to submit an anonymous web or mobile app tip.