Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man carjacked at knifepoint in Teralta neighborhood

San Diego police cruiser suv
FILE
San Diego police cruiser suv
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:38:30-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for two men who carjacked a man at knifepoint in the Teralta neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue around 6:39 a.m. Two men between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old approached the victim, pulled out a knife and stole his wallet and gray Ford Ranger pickup. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's truck.

SDPD said the victim was not injured and is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!