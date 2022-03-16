Man carjacked at knifepoint in Teralta neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for two men who carjacked a man at knifepoint in the Teralta neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police said it happened in the 4600 block of Orange Avenue around 6:39 a.m. Two men between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old approached the victim, pulled out a knife and stole his wallet and gray Ford Ranger pickup. The suspects fled the scene in the victim's truck.

SDPD said the victim was not injured and is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.