Man arrested, suspected of killing 18-year-old leaving party in College East

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing an 18-year-old while leaving a party with friends in the College East area last weekend.

Police arrested David Rasean Vereen in the area of the 2700 block of Alta View Drive on Friday. Vareen was booked into the county jail for murder and shooting at a dwelling. SDPD did not provide any additional details about the arrest.

On June 25, police said they received a report of a man, later identified as Kevin Burton, arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Burton was taken to a second hospital for a higher level of care but later died.

Investigators learned that Burton had been shot while leaving a party on Art Street. Less than a block away, as the car with Burton and his friends made a turn onto El Cajon Boulevard, police say a bullet struck Burton, and another hit a nearby apartment window.

Detectives are still working to determine if there was a fight or incident at the party that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.