SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 52-year-old man was arrested with the help of a K- 9 deputy Sunday after he allegedly ripped a phone from an outlet and broke windows at a San Marcos hotel.

San Marcos sheriff's deputies were summoned at 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of a disturbance at the Days Inn by Wyndham San Marcos, in the 500 block of San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Staff said that Jason Moomau was belligerent and became aggressive toward them and patrons, sheriff's officials said. He reportedly ripped a phone from its outlet and broke windows, prompting staff to hide in a nearby bathroom.

Moomau fled to his hotel room before deputies arrived and allegedly refused multiple demands to come out even after deputies went in, sheriff's officials said.

Ultimately, a K-9 was sent into the room to locate the hiding Moomau and help deputies take him into custody, officials said.

He was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting a peace officer, the officials said. He was treated for unknown injuries at a hospital before being booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

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