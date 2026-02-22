Man arrested for sexual battery in Spring Valley

San Diego Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a 47-year-old man accused of sexual battery in Spring Valley on Friday morning.

According to SDSO, the incident happened near the 3100 block of Bancroft Drive when a passerby saw the man allegedly sexually battering two women and tried to intervene. Deputies arrived and arrested Andres Sandoval.

One victim was injured and evaluated by paramedics. SDSO says Sandoval was also hurt during the altercation with the passerby and taken to a hospital for treatment.