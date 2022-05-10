Man arrested for DUI in deadly Midway car crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police have arrested the man in connection to a car crash in the Midway District that left two people dead and two others seriously injured over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 9:06 p.m., Edgar Suarez Espinoza, 33, was driving a 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck and speeding westbound in the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. Police said at Rosecrans Street, he drove over a raised median and hit a van stopped at a red light heading northbound.

The two passengers at the rear of the van, an 81-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, died at the scene, SDPD said. The 21-year-old driver and a 46-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Espinoza suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

On Monday, he was released and booked into the San Diego County Jail on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and driving without a driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.