Car crash in Midway District leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Posted at 10:21 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 02:12:34-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead and three others are injured following a car crash in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash which involved two cars happened around 9:06pm at the intersection of Rosecrans St and Sports Arena Blvd.

SDPD says the road closures are expected through the evening hours.

Currently, there is no word on the condition of the three people who were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

