Car crash in Midway District leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead and three others are injured following a car crash in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood Saturday night.
According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash which involved two cars happened around 9:06pm at the intersection of Rosecrans St and Sports Arena Blvd.
SDPD says the road closures are expected through the evening hours.
DUE TO A SERIOUS INJURY COLLISION, THE FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CLOSURES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 8, 2022
NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON ROSECRANS ST. FROM KURTZ ST. TO MIDWAY DR.
ALL WEST AND EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON SPORTS ARENA BLVD FROM EAST DRIVE TO PACIFIC HWY. pic.twitter.com/BR7j3RmdLN
Currently, there is no word on the condition of the three people who were injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.