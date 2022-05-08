Car crash in Midway District leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people are dead and three others are injured following a car crash in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the crash which involved two cars happened around 9:06pm at the intersection of Rosecrans St and Sports Arena Blvd.

SDPD says the road closures are expected through the evening hours.

DUE TO A SERIOUS INJURY COLLISION, THE FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CLOSURES WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:



NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON ROSECRANS ST. FROM KURTZ ST. TO MIDWAY DR.



ALL WEST AND EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON SPORTS ARENA BLVD FROM EAST DRIVE TO PACIFIC HWY. pic.twitter.com/BR7j3RmdLN — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 8, 2022

Currently, there is no word on the condition of the three people who were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.