Man arrested for child crimes, kidnapping of 12-year-old girl walking home from school in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police have arrested a suspect for kidnapping and the sexual battery of a child in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

According to police, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school on March 3, 2026, on the 2400 block of Dusk Drive, when a man approached her in a vehicle.

Google Maps

SDPD says the man coerced her to get inside the vehicle and drove her around the area for several hours. Adding that he made inappropriate physical contact with her before eventually dropping her off near her home.

Officers and detectives were able to identify and arrest the suspect through the use of investigative tools, like SDPD’s Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

35-year-old Delaeno Moorman was taken into custody on March 4, 2026. He has been booked into San Diego County Jail for kidnapping, lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14-years-old, and disorderly conduct/lewd act.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or contact Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.