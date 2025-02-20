Man arrested for alleged murder of newborn son in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested for murder after his newborn son was found dead in a Spring Valley home Wednesday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The department, along with deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station and the San Miguel Fire Department, responded to the 500 block of Sacramento Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

After entering the home, firefighters discovered a newborn infant unconscious on the living room floor suffering from trauma to his head. "Tragically, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene."

"The biological father, 22-year-old David Ruiz, has been taken into custody and arrested for the murder of his newborn son."

The homicide unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation. At this time, the motivation and circumstances surrounding the homicide remain unclear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

