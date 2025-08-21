Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested after woman found dead in National City home

A suspect was arrested in National City after a woman was found dead in her home Wednesday night, according to National City Police.
Man arrested after woman found dead in National City home
Screenshot 2025-08-20 at 10.11.18 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect was arrested in National City after a woman was found dead in her home Wednesday night, according to National City Police.

The incident happened on the 400 block of East Division Street just after 2 p.m. when the woman's husband came home to find his wife lying on the kitchen floor of the couple's home.

When the victim's husband arrived, he also encountered a stranger in the home, police said. After being spotted, police said the suspect ran upstairs and leapt out of a window before being detained by police on the 500 block of East First Street.

Police used a K-9 and bean bag rounds to take the man, identified as Noel Trevino, into custody. Police said Trevino will be booked into jail on a murder charge.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent stab wounds, according to police.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TICKETS & INFO HERE

TICKETS & INFO HERE