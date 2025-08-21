Man arrested after woman found dead in National City home

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect was arrested in National City after a woman was found dead in her home Wednesday night, according to National City Police.

The incident happened on the 400 block of East Division Street just after 2 p.m. when the woman's husband came home to find his wife lying on the kitchen floor of the couple's home.

When the victim's husband arrived, he also encountered a stranger in the home, police said. After being spotted, police said the suspect ran upstairs and leapt out of a window before being detained by police on the 500 block of East First Street.

Police used a K-9 and bean bag rounds to take the man, identified as Noel Trevino, into custody. Police said Trevino will be booked into jail on a murder charge.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with apparent stab wounds, according to police.